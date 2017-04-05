Anushka Sharma looks as pretty as a picture, on the cover of Femina!

Underneath the appearance, she wore a hot black bralette giving a hot tease. She wore her hair as well as smouldering smokey eyes that were brownish with a light golden shadow on the interior corner of her eyes and eyebrows that were fearless. Anushka wore bare shades of make-up on the remaining facial skin. She accessorised the with large rings that are bold.

Anushka has actually been on the very top of the style game recently as she slayed the trend game for Phillauri during her promotions. Anushka was both producer and the performer for the film Phillauri. Anushka shared display space with Suraj Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead characters. Anushka also shot starring Karishma Tanna, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in critical functions. The film is likely to release later this season. We certainly adore the cover believe Anushka and shot seems amazing, what about you?