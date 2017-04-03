Baby’s day out: Misha’s outing with parents Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput – view HQ pics!

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are extremely protective about their daughter.

They were travelling, she was consistently taken by them under a blanket. It was just several weeks past that Shahid took to share the initial photo of his daughter. And yep, she’s cute as a button.

Shahid used to get inquired regarding when did he intend to provide a glimpse of his daughter to the planet. He’d also said, “… presenting her is weird. Her photo will be shared by me shortly. We’re quite pleased to talk about her photo with everybody.” We think, he’s comfortable to introduce Misha.

Shahid is clearly quite protective and possessive, and a doting dad about Misha. And we understand that.

Even she gives reasons to grin to me and I simply feel really lucky to be where I ‘m. I am hoping that I could be a great dad to her

Misha was born on August 28, 2016 to Mira and Shahid.