Back with a Bang! Lights, camera, action for Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Kareena Kapoor Khan was throughout her pregnancy on her feet, even flaunting her huge baby bump, making public appearances and hanging out with her girl gang. She’s been as lively after turning mother — she left 45-day-old Taimur back in the home to close an esteemed fashion week as showstopper.

The celebrity had a blast together with her team all through and reached the set punctually. Needless to say, she kept an eye and after pack-up, headed home. Attagal!

She recently shot to get a brand she supports as well as dissertations images were shared by the team from set. Showstopper turned in Mumbai in the grand finale of a current trend extravaganza. Now that she’s started shooting for her sanctions, imagine we’ll see more of Bebo! ‘