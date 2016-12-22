Bang Bang! Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Selena Gomez!

She’s on the brink of global domination, with Quantico in addition to her next big budget Hollywood hit Baywatch, with Dwayne Johnson. And she’s added another feather to her cap, a shampoo brand has signed her. The matter to be noticed here is, being a singer-performer herself, she’ll be seen sharing screenspace with International singer-performer Selena Gomez. Her supervisor Anjula Acharia on her Instagram page shared the news. The game #diversityinadvertising”, shifting

It’ll be fascinating to see Priyanka Chopra alongside Selena Gomez contemplating both of the singing ability.

Lately, Priyanka Chopra was back to India and a quite spectacular appearance was made by her with an award show. It’s very good to see her in town as well as in her interview with all the media she stated that the Indian red carpet has been missed by her.

Not only that, as we’ve reported previously, she’s blocked her dates to speak to producers and directors and one among them is Sidharth Anand, that has helmed films like Anjana Anjani and Bang Bang. Sources tell us it’s an Indo China job.