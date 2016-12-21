Bang Bang! Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan make a deadly combo in Raees song Laila Main Laila!

Also it’s here. Haven’t we all been waiting because the time it had been declared for Laila Main Laila tune? We got a glance of it in the preview of Raees, and boy did the web go insane. Sunny Leone’s one second long appearance in the preview was being gushed over by buffs, which is the reason the tune was released before its program that was planned. Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan in a single frame that’s like the most sexy onscreen pair. It was completely amazing working with him. I can’t thank him enough with this chance. In order to get somebody take the opportunity on you and to give you that opportunity as well as put you in their picture of the amount is huge for me personally,” she said.

Laila Main Laila is a rehash of a success 80’s amount in the picture Qurbani. Zeenat Aman was featured by the first tune and was composed by the dynamic music-composer duet Kalyananand. Not only the sound, the video of the amount is wonderful too.

What’s hot

Everything. Laila Main Laila could turn out to be the most successful dance variety of the entire year. She’s attempting to seduce SRK in the tune, also it doesn’t get hotter. SRK seems intimidating, but fine AF, through the entire video.

The choreography of the tune is pure kitsch and enthusiasts will adore recreating it. There’s no special hook measure but the moves that are groovy keep you hooked throughout. Bosco Ceaser understand the beat of the crowd that is Indian. After Kala Chashma, Laila Main Laila will be another achievement with their name.

The amount has been crooned by Pawni Pandey, which is her perfect launch pad. Laila Main Laila will put her, although she’s sung several numbers to get some movies before.

What’s not

There’s not enough of Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan jointly in the tune. Which is all that’s away about this tune.