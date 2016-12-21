Bareilly Ki Barfi is quirky, cute and light, says Kriti Sanon!

“Nil Battey Sannata” celebrity director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directs “Bareilly Ki Barfi”.

“The movie directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and is perfectly composed by Nitesh Tiwari,” she included. “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, which will be slated next year to release on July 21, is a romantic comedy.

The movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana. Ayushmann will be featured by the movie as whoever owns a printing press. Rajkummar will probably be observed as a clear-cut and liberated girl as a writer and Kriti.