Big News! Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are likely to come together onscreen and we CAN’T KEEP CALM!

Omg! We happen to be waiting for this particular day! Yes, this can be occurring! It’s just commercially feasible they join hands with both the stars working under the exact same banner.

Supports the source, “Aamir playing with a sweet sell who’s helped by his daughters in the store got rave reviews. Just what a coup that will be! It can be mentioned that last month, the pair modeled together to get a pic for the very first time in 25 years and bumped into each of entrepreneur Ajay Bijli at the 50th birthday bash.” Oh! That epic selfie will surely stay for an eternity with us.

We dunno how accurate is this report but if at each of the station is actually wanting to get the stars collectively nothing. After all, this is the primary time Aamir and SRK will soon be observed doing a full fledged job together; that by marking their much also awaited reunion on the little display. Needless to say, they’d collaborated to get a short part in 1993 movie Pehla Nasha followed with a cameo in Luck to get a TV series will function as very best surprise Bollywood could really ever see, but coming together.

Talking about his relationship Shah Rukh lately said, “I consider ‘TED Discusses India- many heads will inspire across India. It’s a theory as I consider the media is maybe the single most powerful vehicle, I connected with immediately .

How excited are you for Aamir and SRK ’s reunion?