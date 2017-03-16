Breaking News: Paris IMF letter bomb injures one employee

The IMF worker received face and hand injuries, and staff were evacuated.

In a different development, the German finance ministry in Berlin sent on Wednesday to Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

A Greek far left group, the Conspiracy of Fire Cells, said on an internet site that it’d sent the apparatus that was German.

Mr Schaeuble is expected to host Steven Mnuchin, the newest US Treasury Secretary .

The apparatus sent to Germany was made to cause “serious injuries” when it had been opened, local authorities said in a statement quoted by AFP news agency.

It had been intercepted in the ministry mailroom.