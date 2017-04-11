Business World: Troubled Toshiba warns survival at risk

Toshiba has filed its financial results that were delayed, warning that the survival of the company’s is in danger.

The results haven’t been accepted by the auditors of the company.

Toshiba is likely to hold a news conference afterwards.

The conglomerate continues to be losing money, mainly due to issues at its recently-broke US atomic unit.

Shares declined by almost 2% despite reports that Taiwan’s Foxconn may offer $27bn because of its precious memory chip unit, before the earnings statement.