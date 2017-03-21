Business World! Uber president Jeff Jones steps down

Uber president Jeff Jones is leaving the firm after less than six months.

A source in the cab booking app told the BBC the resignation was “totally unexpected”.

They said Mr Jones was frustrated that he wasn’t among the nominees and the firm was hiring a brand new chief operating officer.

Privately, but his abrupt departure has shocked the organization, with other executives left disappointed at what they viewed as too little professional courtesy in advising them of his strategies.

His resignation will take effect instantly.

‘Direction help’

Uber has endured the most serious being on-going rows over a tradition of sexism, a spate of controversies in 2017, and accusations of sexual harassment in the company.

After being filmed arguing using a motorist over falling speeds, the company’s cofounder and chief executive Travis Kalanick declared he wanted “direction help”. Before this month, he declared the firm was searching for a chief operating officer (COO).

The job would have effectively demoted Mr Jones, who wasn’t himself being contemplated for the position.

“It’s unfortunate that this was declared via the press, but I believed it was important to send all of you an e-mail before supplying opinion freely.”

The backroom larger changes could be suggested by manoeuvrings are on the way. Two independent, well-placed sources in the firm told the BBC that Mr Kalanick could potentially step down shortly following the newest COO is in place – a move that may assure investors ahead of a long-hoped-for initial public offering that was possible.

The idea would not be commented on by a representative for Uber.