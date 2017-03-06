Crime Scene: India ‘human sacrifice’, Arrests over 10-year-old’s death

Cops told that the kid was killed on the directions of a “sorcerer” to “heal” a paralysed man.

The guy’s brother and sister have already been detained on charges of abducting and killing the girl.

The alleged sorcerer told them it was the sole solution to reverse “black magic” changing their sib, authorities said.

A 17-year old lad has additionally been detained for helping abduct the girl, authorities said.

“There certainly are a couple more individuals who have abetted the offense. It is being investigated by us .

After residents fell upon the body of the woman in the tote the homicide was found. In addition they discovered stuff which authorities believe were used to run “black magic” rites.

As news regarding the event spread, a mob started throwing rocks and gathered outside the brother and sister’s house.