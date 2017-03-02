Cute Couple! Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are super kicked about their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania!

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are kicked about their forthcoming movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The couple is seen together at various stages marketing their movie widely. This morning, his Dulhania and Badri shared a hilarious video which demonstrates they simply cannot include their delight since the movie is eight days from releasing. Badrinath and Vaidehi seem really cute together as well as their chemistry is a success among audience. Varun and Alia have matched up for two movies before- Student of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and The Year and they’re among the very beloved couples onscreen.

He described, When I composed the story of Badrinath Ki Dulhania “, I only had a story with no name. It turned out to be a heartland love story that is pure. The stories are linked by subjects of wedding and love, but it’s not a sequel.”

Let’s see how Badrinath Ki Dulhania scores at the ticket window. The film is slated to release on March 10.