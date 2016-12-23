Dangal box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan’s film has a FANTASTIC start in the overseas market, earns Rs 11.41 crore!

Aamir Khan‘s Dangal hasn’t created a rage in India, however in the international marketplace too. Considering that a few places are to report the amounts, we must mention it is a great indication for the film.

The in-depth box office set of Dangal premiered by means of a statement. According to it, “The North American marketplace opened with nighttime shows on Wednesday and amassed a fantastic USD 325 K (Rs 2. 21 crore). The Gulf marketplace opened across 95 displays and is estimated to gross a huge Thursday at USD 685 K (Rs 4.65 crore) with some displays yet to report.

Should you add the total of all these three crucial markets, you may realise that Dangal has grossed Rs 11.41 crore on day 1. With the holidays, we anticipate a lot more to develop .

In the global theaters, folks are raving about Aamir Khan’s performance that is remarkable. They’ve even adored the message that is given out through the film. Besides this, the performance of Suhani Bhatnagar, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and the Dangal girls – Fatima Sana Shaikh continues to be commended at the same time. While the film has been compared by folks to Sultan, the bulk has mentioned that both the movies have become distinct.

