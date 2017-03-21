Donald Trump: America’s Marie Antoinette

Donald Trump released his budget for 2017, which proposes slashing programs that help a few of our state’s most vulnerable citizens, including the elderly as well as the poor.

Trump’s opulent Mar a Lago is an estate that Marie Antoinette might have felt right at home in.

Now if Trump were just spending his weekends at Mar a Lago on his own dime, that will be one thing. However he is not. Every other citizen, I and you will be the ones paying for the five excursions Trump has taken there since being sworn in as President.

To put it differently, instead of spending cash on those most in demand, Trump is squandering taxpayer dollars on a lavish lifestyle he could be trying to preserve.

What is the price? Politico has estimated that people pay $3 million each weekend that Trump travels to his country club that was palatial. That means Trump’s five holidays have cost citizens in the area of $15 million for expenses related to Secret Service, Air Force One, etc.

But that is not the conclusion of the prices we endure for the private selections of the Trump family. The President’s son, Eric, traveled to get a Trump Organization company assembly to Uruguay.

Then there are the added costs we pay for Barron and Melania Trump to reside in The Big Apple. While Trump’s lovely wife and son definitely possess the decision of where they need to live, you and I — not “billionaire” President Trump — would be the ones paying with this private selection. Though estimates vary, it seems New York citizens are saddled day in security per with about $146,000 prices. That is over $4 million a month!

Picture to get a minute Trump would’ve reacted one daughter wished to stay in Chicago and in the event the Obama family were costing US taxpayers an additional $4 million per month. Or Trump might have responded if Obama had traveled to some luxury private resort five times of his presidency in the initial two months, costing millions. When he went to play golf, bear in mind Trump blasted Obama.

Over the eight years Obama was President, the truth is, the fee to Hawaii to taxpapyers for his eight yearly family holidays was a grand total of about $85 million. On the other hand, Trump has rung up almost $15 million going to MaraLago in only his initial two months.

Even putting aside Trump’s hypocrisy, the most despicable facet of this really is the fact that Trump is spending our taxes while in precisely the same time recommending policies that damage a great number of vulnerable Americans and slash the funding.

The Trump/GOP health care strategy would likewise damage kids, specifically the disabled and the most vulnerable Americans. Trump’s patrons would be even punished by the American Health Care Act, since it would negatively affect elderly Americans and the ones in rural areas, two people that favored Trump in the election.

It is becoming more and more clear that Trump — like Antoinette — is a man less and concerned with living a lavish lifestyle with helping those most in demand. The inquiry is, will once they feel the pain of his policies, Trump’s base continue to support him? Trump’s political survival turns on the responses for this.