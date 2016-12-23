Donald Trump inauguration to feature Rockettes and Mormon choir

The Radio City Rockettes as well as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir will perform at the inauguration of Donald Trump, it is often declared.

The US president elect’s transition team supported the acts would perform in the service on 20 January.

Several high profile musicians including Celine Dion and Elton John have refused to perform at the big event.

But Mr Trump has maintained many stars have already been requesting tickets for this.

He tweeted: I need the FOLKS!”

That’s apparently a reference to the fact his democratic opponent Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election of last month despite obtaining the support of several stars, including Beyonce and Katy Perry.

One performer who has recently been reserved for the inauguration of Mr Trump is 16-year old former America’s Got Talent vocalist Jackie Evancho.

Boris Epshteyn, the communications manager for the inaugural committee of Mr Trump, confirmed that the Radio City Rockettes as well as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir would join her.

