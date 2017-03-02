East & West to Mingle! Sunny Leone to shake a leg with Justin Bieber!

Yes, based on a report by midday, the makers are actually in discussions with Sunny Leone to join the likes of Alia Bhatt Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, who have been roped in before, to perform alongside Justin Bieber. A source close to the organisers told mid-day “Sunny is among the celebs eager to perform in the concert. In fact lots of big names are being considered

Previously it had been reported by mid-day that organisers also have approached Pupil Of The Year trio to perform in the concert. We thought of Sidharth Varun and Alia since they represent youth. The program would be to get them mimic as well.” and dance

Arjun Jain, the guy behind bringing JB “We have received confirmation from a few of the greatest stars in India had said and can attempt to undoubtedly incorporate indigenous components to the function. We’re contemplating bringing Sidharth Alia and Varun like they did in their very first movie. Nevertheless, matters have been in the preparation phase now.”

With Sunny Leone overly more or less supported to join the likes of Alia Bhatt Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra it’s gonna be grander than ever before.

The concert will occur at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil stadium.