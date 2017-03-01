Endless Possibilities! Shah Rukh Khan – Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan – Deepika Padukone: casting suggestions for Dhoom 4! Who is perfect?

Because the time Dhoom 3 reach on the big screen and came forth the greatest blockbuster of Indian cinema in those days, there were several conjectures among enthusiasts to learn what’s next Dhoom show has in store in their opinion. A movie franchise that began in2004, was the very first movie according to high speed motorcycle pursuits and brought to the picture in the tendency of trendy villains. The movie starred Uday Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan as motorcycle mechanic cum speed racer Ali and ACP Jai Dixit . In addition, it starred John Abraham Kabir, as the primary villain. Following the movie became a runaway success in the box office, it spawned two hit sequels in Dhoom 3 and Dhoom 2.

While most of the pictures had same protagonists in Uday Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan, with distinct villains every time, in, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham. Now considering that the success of Dhoom3 in 2013, there have already been several reports of distinct stars being considered as the primary villain to Ranveer Singh etc. from Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan Uday Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan missed in the video which solidified the reports.

We learn that manufacturers are brainstorming to get the ideal cast for the part that is fourth to help make the picture larger in relation to the preceding movies.

Casting proposition 1:

Ranbir Kapoor

Ali – Ranveer Singh

Salman Khan

The cryptic glamor quotient – Deepika Padukone

Picture Salman Khan as a magnetic Dhoom baddie that is trendy. And Ranbir Kapoor as Ranveer and Jai Singh with Deepika Padukone in a cryptic character as Ali. Anticipate fireworks in the box office. It’ll be nothing short hit. Ranbir and Ranveer pursuing Salman with Deepika being the connecting link involving Salman and the pair. No one understands what she’s upto. A great heist thriller.

Casting proposition 2:

Abhishek Bachchan

Ali – Uday Chopra

Glamor quotient – Priyanka Chopra from the Don show as Roma

Yes, I understand its a long shot but, think in regards to a crossover between two large franchises of Bollywood in Don show and Dhoom show. Since Don 2 enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the third instalment. Since Roma (Priyanka Chopra) is not able to get your hands on Don and even “Gyarah mulko ki Cops” is not able to hurt Don. Picture Roma calling Ali and Jai to the saving. It’s a win-win for the franchises. And this might also open doors for other movies to indulge in crossovers.