Ex-Factor is ON! Salman Khan wants Katrina Kaif to do a cameo in ‘Tubelight’!!

By Katie -
0
12

While Chinese celebrity Zhu Zhu will be featured alongside by Salman Khan in Kabir Khan’s ‘Tubelight’, buzz is the star needed his rumoured ex-beau, Katrina Kaif to create a special appearance in the movie. Sallu, who’s in addition the co-producer of the historical war play, seemingly told director Kabir Khan to add a cameo for Kat.
Nevertheless, given the movie is set against the 1962 Sino-Indian war, amending the script for the performer will be unsuitable. Did the recent rumoured rift between Kabir and Salman have anything related to this ‘demand’?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY