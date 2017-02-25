Ex-Factor is ON! Salman Khan wants Katrina Kaif to do a cameo in ‘Tubelight’!!

While Chinese celebrity Zhu Zhu will be featured alongside by Salman Khan in Kabir Khan’s ‘Tubelight’, buzz is the star needed his rumoured ex-beau, Katrina Kaif to create a special appearance in the movie. Sallu, who’s in addition the co-producer of the historical war play, seemingly told director Kabir Khan to add a cameo for Kat.

Nevertheless, given the movie is set against the 1962 Sino-Indian war, amending the script for the performer will be unsuitable. Did the recent rumoured rift between Kabir and Salman have anything related to this ‘demand’?