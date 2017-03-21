Fashion Game is ON! Aditi Rao Hydari turns a Beautiful Bride On Bazaar Bride April 2017 issue!

Ridhi Mehra that mixed nicely together with the backdrop dolled up in flowery prints on the cover, an ensemble the diva.
Aditi shown a royal appearance in among the pictures of the shoot. In a Ridhi Mehra plum coloured ensemble, she seemed magnetic and refreshing. Classic pieces from Anmol jewellers, Jadau jewellery by H Ajoomal danced nicely on her and Falguni Mehta. Ridhi Mehra, her designer also modeled along with this picture.
Here are a small number of more compilations of the ace brands that accentuated allure and the attractiveness of the diva.
Elton J Fernandez kept nicely and her attractiveness game perfect using a dewy finish -textured hairdo. We have to acknowledge that the styling imagination of Ayesha Amin Nigam as well as the attractiveness of Aditi were defined by Suresh Natrajan’s photographic lens.