Fashionota! Kriti Sanon makes a scorching debut on Vogue!!

Kriti Sanon has appeared on quite several mag covers over time. The performer took to show the cover page for another month’s issue. Kriti might have added slightly to the soaring temperature along with her hotness. Her ensemble, including layouts by Kalita, Tarun Tahiliani, En Inde, Cash, Dana Levy, looks amazing on her! The interior images in this issue are much more spectacular. Kriti wrote “Vogue April 2017 issue, in the caption!

Anaita Shroff Adajania styled Kriti, and make-up and her hair was done by Bianca Hartkopf. Wonderful job has been done by the team. We’ve never seen her cheekbones are flaunted by Kriti that way.

You’d anticipate an actor about their lives at the least, to Vogue. Kriti loves to maintain her private life private, be it Vogue. She stayed tight lipped about he rumoured love affair when asked about it. You associate with folks or you also don’t. I’m single, really. But I’m fine dating someone from the business— it’s not a simple one to comprehend unless you’re a portion of it and a boyfriend will have to comprehend my profession,” she told Vogue.