FINALLY!!! An official picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan with baby Taimur Ali Khan….

And it’s eventually here! After all seriously! Normally we’ve celebs keeping their infants safeguarded for the initial couple of months if not for long from the paparazzi. But Saif and Kareena undoubtedly do n’t look to choose that old idea that is long with this is the very first time a star couple has brought outside their infant in the limelight within two days of delivery. Oh! Saifeena seem so bloody happy using their little bundle of pleasure. Really, this can be the greatest moment in their lives and what better than sharing it by means of this image that talks a million words – amirite?

Certainly after seeing this, we consider Saif and Kareena realise when they make an effort to help keep the infant pics a secret the media will be following each move of theirs. And only at that point in time the couple needs space and some time to relish this unique feeling of parenthood. By coming out in the open with infant Taimur another standard in Bollywood has broken. The couple definitely comprehends drawbacks and the perks of being in the limelight. Bebo established that she’ll be one great mom and gained us around yet again.

We’d like to thank the media for the comprehension and support they’ve given us not to mention particularly our supporters and well wishers for his or her continuing fondness. With Kareena, Saif & love.”