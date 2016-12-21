Finally! Saif Ali Khan Spills the Beans on His Daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Debut!

And in a recently available interview, Saif was really thrilled about his daughter’s introduction.

Wherein I ‘m like a philosopher, a buddy as well as helpful information I’ve an excellent relationship together with her. But we discuss a lot of stuff. We spoke about art, life, and lately, about movies at the same time, and went on a vacation to Italy. I mentioned, ‘ Write down them and handle them. It’s everything I’ve learnt.

Saif included, “First, you need to listen rather than chat. Silence is really intriguing in Bollywood, although everybody speaks here. Make a decision as to the type of an actor you need to be and work challenging. It’s an excellent job as well as a really creative. I bless for what she’s learnt, Sara. Since she was two years of age she’s needed to do that, but I requested her to finish school first. The truth is, she’s done theater in america at the same time. She desires to take pleasure in the performing rather than handle it. She’s all support and my blessings.”