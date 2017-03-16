Fox takeover bid for Sky to be reviewed

She told MPs that the CMA, competition regulator and media regulator Ofcom, could be requested to research the offer.

The organization said it was “assured” the takeover will be approved.

Ms Bradley had formerly said that she was “minded” to call for an investigation. Since then she said that they’d not enough blown off her concerns encompassing media plurality as well as dedication to airing standards, although she’d listened from concerned parties.

“While the representations from 21st Century Fox emphasized areas where it challenged the position taken inside my minded-to letter, not one of the representations have led me to ignore the concerns I have regarding both public interest reasons I formerly established,” she said.

“I ‘m of the opinion it stays both significant, given the problems raised, and entirely proper for me personally to seek all-inclusive guidance from Ofcom on these public interest factors and in the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on authority problems.”

Part of Ofcom’s investigation will include whether Sky’s prospective new owners are “fit and proper”.

The regulators have until 16 to prepare their reports.

“The media market has changed radically recently, as has our company. We consider our planned £11.7bn investment will help the UK’s creative businesses,” it said.