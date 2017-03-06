France Crime Scene: Troadec case, Brother-in-law admits murdering missing family of four

Pascal Troadec’s former brother in law, named as Hubert C, allegedly told investigators they had been killed by him in a row concerning the inheritance of gold bars.

His DNA can be said to possess been discovered at their house.

He was detained together with Mr Troadec’s sister, his exwife, in Brest. French media say things belonging to the family were discovered there.

RTL reported that it isn’t yet understood whether authorities have been told by Hubert C where their bodies were left by him.

Yet his DNA was apparently after discovered on a glass made in a sink inside their house as well as on the automobile, that was discovered in the port of St Nazaire of Sebastien.

A day before, some of pants belonging to Charlotte along with a social security card was discovered with a jogger in a forested region near Brest.

In a search of the house of the family’s researchers found bloodstains fitting the DNA of Sebastien and the parents, but not of the daughter.

Traces of blood were discovered on the telephone of Sebastien, on the watch of Brigitte and below the staircase, also it seemed that someone had attempted to wipe them away.

The purpose of Lydie Troadec – Hubert C’s ex wife and the sister of Pascal – wasn’t clear, reports said.