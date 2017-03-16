Golmaal Again! Ajay Devgn chooses Rohit Shetty’s birthday to unveil the first look of the film!

Ajay Devgn shared a pic of the Golmaal Again team.

Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Returns was a success in the box office. Rohit Shetty returns to his preceding cast with Golmaal Again with one of these stunning women in addition. We’re excited to find out Tabu while we’ll certainly miss Kareena Kapoor Khan. After playing with some parts that are serious Tabu will ultimately be viewed in a lighthearted character in this movie.

Just a couple of days past a photo was shared by director Rohit Shetty in the sets of Golmaal Again which has got us excited for the movie. Golmaal Again shooting begins today.”. The movie is really likely to be a success in the box office such as the prequel and with this kind of good looking cast we can not wait for the movie to reach the screens in November 2017.