HOT HOT HOT! Alia Bhatt flaunts sexy bare back as the April 2017 Cover Girl for Grazia!

Our week looks incomplete with no mention of Alia Bhatt. As besotted is the tinsel town with this particular 24-year old’s playing art on-screen an affable appeal and off-display, so are we! Delivering another acclaimed box office success, Badrinath Ki Dulhania before this month, Alia Bhatt has kickstarted another year that is outstanding professional. Winning accolades for the portrayal of a powerful, small town resistant girl with big visions, Alia Bhatt characteristics as the most recent cover girl to the ninth anniversary edition of Grazia. Oozing an oomph that was empyreal, Alia Bhatt continues to be labeled as The Unwilling Millenial.

Its Work Work Work for successful millennial Alia Bhatt and the most youthful! We doling out one amazing performance and wonder whether the label of being a fretful millennial refers to her incessant pursuit for development. Alia does seem smoking hot!

Alia Bhatt’s stylist Ekta Rajani has done impeccable styling. Alia Bhatt sports a hairdo that is wet and sleek. Flawlessly in sync together with hair and her ensemble is done by Elton Fernandez and the dewy make-up. Shot by Tarun Vishwa, Alia Bhatt seems alluring in the image.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will start shooting Dragon, for Ayan Mukherji’s superhero movie with Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor.