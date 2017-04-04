Hot News! Alia Bhatt to star in Amitabh Bachchan – Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan!

Aamir Khan will be seen in the Yash Raj Films enterprise Thugs of Hindostan. Previously, it was his Dangal costar Fatima Sana Shaikh who apparently was being pushed for the part, now we learn that Aamir is keen on casting Alia Bhatt.

Particularly because of its cast that is high risk. It had been reported that Aamir was likely to maintain the movie but later replaced Hrithik Roshan. Coming back to the stage, a news day-to-day reports that Alia is among the competitors that are powerful amongst others eyeing in the character in the YRF job. “Alia is among the competitors and Aamir is considered in favour of cast her in the movie. He explained to have discussed to Aditya Chopra about exactly the same. On the other hand, the final decision is not yet been made.” reports Find News.

Other names doing the rounds for the movie are additionally and YRF favourite Vaani Kapoor ex-YRF favourite Shraddha Kapoor. We understand Vaani continues to be prepping up for an unannounced, job that is undisclosed. On the flip side, Shraddha was seen seeing with YRF office. It’ll be really interesting to determine if YRF and Shraddha will bury the hatchet and join hands once again, after nearly 5 and also a half years. Read: Shraddha Kapoor

Opportunities of Fatima bagging the character are extremely black. She was seen following a dancing rehearsal which led that they’re prepping up for Thugs of Hindostan, with Aamir. The performer was asked in the red carpet of an occasion about it, and she answered, “What can I say? All I understand is a picture named ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ has been made. I will be not playing any part (in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’). If I get it then great. Someone please give me a character because movie I’d like to do ‘Thugs of Hindostan’,”

Thugs of Hindostan is slated to release on Diwali and has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.