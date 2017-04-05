HOT News! Music rights of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s films sold for Rs 15 crore!

Anushka Sharma‘s movie and Shah Rukh Khan might not possess a name despite having a release date, but it’s already minting cash. We told you the movie has seemingly pocketed over Rs 100 crore and we hear another Rs 15 crore has been made by it through the selling of its own music rights.

In accordance with Bollywoodhungama, foreign distribution rights and all India of the movie have already been sold in a whopping cost of Rs 100 crore and much more. He explained, “Yes I ‘ve got foreign distribution rights and the All India of The Ring, but I’ll not remark on the price of the same.” It’s also reported the price seemingly has been struck in an enormous amount of Rs 125 crore! But Dilwale was sold to a lot of vendors while NH Studioz is the only rights owner of The Ring (Provisional title).

Isn’t it fascinating? The most recent name is Raula while some are calling it Rehnuma. By selling the supplies rights and the yet to be titled movie has brought in this kind of tremendous amount. But we’re convinced that this can be an event that is unprecedented that the first preview of a movie whose has already brought so much cash.