HOT News: President Trump’s daughter Ivanka to get White House office

But she’ll not have wages or an official name when she works in the West Wing – the heart of US executive power.

The official also confirmed media reports the 35-year old would have use of classified information.

Her job is to function as Donald Trump’s “eyes and ears” while supplying broad-ranging guidance, her lawyer was quoted as saying by Politico.

Ivanka, who has her very own fashion brand, will be joining her husband Jared Kushner, who’s a senior advisor to the president.

It has additionally activated discussions whether there are clear borders involving the political and business tasks of the Trump family.

Ivanka continues to be seen attending meetings including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.