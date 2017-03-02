Hot Scoop! Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt receive death threats, police arrest the accused!

The anonymous caller had allegedly demanded INR 50 lakh or else he’d kill Soni and Alia.

Law enforcement recorded a statement from your Bhatt family and filed an FIR. Deeming it – Bhatt was requested to deposit the cash in a financial institution in Lucknow.

Mahesh’s family was in danger so they chose to tell the policemen as well as the case was promptly transferred to the Mumbai Police’s Anti-Extortion Cell.

Nevertheless, in recent developments – the UP police have detained the accused.

Mahesh tweeted regarding the arrest. Gratitude!”

That isn’t the first time something like this has occurred with the Bhatt family. Two years back, over 13 individuals belonging to some specific D gang had plotted to get rid of the family was detained in November 2014.

In accordance with a top on-line portal site, a police officer has said, “A case is filed under section 387 (inducing someone to fear death or grievous harm, to be able to commit extortion).”