All you Hrithik Roshan lovers, it’s time to rejoice! Yes! It ’s left to see who’ll be casted in this movie opposite Hrithik.

Larger in scale

It is a high octane action-romance-play and may well be among the priciest movies produced in Bollywood far. A lot of the movie will probably be shot abroad, and can be larger in scale and eyesight than other movies are ’sed by Kabir. This September, the film rolls, but the leading lady is not yet been finalised.

SajidHrithik’s history

By The Way, Sajid signed Hrithik for among his creations seven years back, helmed by Imtiaz Ali. “That picture never got made. Nevertheless, Hrithik has said yes to the newest job and adores scale and its script, our source is added by ”.

Prep for preproduction on

Now active in postproduction of Tubelight (outside on Eid this year), Kabir is already prepping for preproduction of the Hrithik movie. Hrithik and “Kabir have been during the past few months in touch and both are excited to be working jointly for the very first time. Hrithik is going to be prepared to shoot for his dad Rakesh Roshan’s movie Krrish 4 once he finishes Kabir’s movie,” reasons the source.

The leading lady opposite Hrithik in Kabir’s next is yet to be finalised. However, we hear that Deepika Padukone is the top contender. Well, let’s wait and watch who bags the film.