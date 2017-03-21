Hot Scoop! Kapil Sharma apologises to Sunil Grover again and this time on Twitter!

Last weekend, it was all about his fight with Sunil Grover, his girlfriend/wife and Kapil Sharma. In a period when, he should be active taking congratulatory messages from everyone for his booking, arrived of him beating up Sunil on a flight from Australia reports. He JUST told us that such fights between them occur frequently. Nothing to make a big deal from it. However he apologised on Facebook. He wrote a long word to Grover. But it appears the actor-comic is. Just several minutes back, he apologised if that’s the instance for damaging him.

Is Kapil attempting to make amends to save his show? We kind of feel so because all of US understand the character of Mashhoor Gulati is vital to the show. Take a look at Facebook post right and his Tweet here.

DNA had quoted a source “Sunil isn’t coming back on The Kapil Sharma Show. He’d already recorded the episodes with this weekend (March 18-19) . However he isn’t returning to the show. So is this apology designed to mend fences?