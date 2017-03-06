HOT Scoop! Susanne Khan and Mehr Jessia’s BIG fight at a party – an insider spills deets!

It’s being reported that Mehr Jessia and Sussanne Khan had a huge brawl in a current celebration in Mumbai. Apart from Sussanne and Mehr, celebs like Zayed Khan, Sohail Khan, Chunky Pandey and Sonakshi Sinha were also present. The celebration is over three days old, yet, now many people are discussing it all thanks to a web-based portal site’s report about the former pals, Mehr and Sussanne got right into a huge fight at this do.

The source said, Mehr Sussanne and “Both were cordial through the celebration. They hung around an identical group. Mehr left the party earlier compared to remainder.” and therefore was somewhat weary.

Mehr and Sussanne were understood to be good buddies and even hung out together quite frequently. It was when the former determined to break up along with her celebrity husband Hrithik Roshan that Sussanne and Mehr ’s camaraderie came underneath the scanner. It had been rumoured that Arjun Rampal was the basis for the conclusion of Hrithik and Sussanne ’s union. Sussanne had denied these reports and the truth is, shortly after her break, she was seen dining with Arjun and Mehr. The recent reports that indicated that Mehr and Sussanne had gratified in a public brawl additionally indicated that Arjun Rampal was the bone of contention involving the women. But if the sources will be considered then this was only a somebody’s imagination running extremely crazy.