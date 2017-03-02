HOT and Sexy Katrina Kaif says With the age of social media everybody has started this trend of high-fashion dressing for events!

She compares the sea change, placing it into view. “ This entire tendency of dressing up for large occasions and the red carpet is some thing that occurred before several years.

Before, once I used to attend a premier of one of my pictures, I’d simply pick a dress from my cupboard. I believe it’s with the age of the whole digital thing as well as the latest social networking –— Instagram — everybody has started this trend of high fashion dressing for occasions. Occasionally it’s pleasure — you really get to play dress up to get a nighttime — but the manner it had been when we used to put on anything and it was significant, that was also a good solution to be

She says wherever your route can take you, You never understand, I don’t say no to anything in life. You’ll never understand until that instant comes.”