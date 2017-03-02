Hot Sonam Kapoor takes on misogyny in the latest cover of Femina!

And, she’s not here to just add the glamor quotient, but is here to get a cause, a cause most of US support.

Strong and unabashed – the Neerja performer has a vital message for girls this Girls’s Day.

Starting through to problems associated with body different and shaming, molestation myths and stereotypes surrounding girls, she urges them live life and to do away with all the patriarchal beliefs.

Donning a black mid-dress as well as a half skirt dress, the performer sends out a powerful message, “The amount of my skirt does not define me.” Coming to her range of apparels, we adore the range of colours, white and black, remaining true to the subject. Assurance oozes out of Sonam with her hair kept sidelong.

She takes on misogyny heads on. In the society where girls is considered ‘simple’, one wearing knee length ‘thing’, and the one wearing a very long dress ‘behenji’, #NotMyShame is supported by her.

She also bagged the Filmfare award in the Finest Critics award for The Best Actress category for her impeccable character in the film Neerja.

We consider, this Women’s Day there could be no one better than this ‘way-from-diplomatic’ celebrity to have the cover page of graced Femina. We certainly loved her, what about you? Tell us in the comments below.