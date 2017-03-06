India abortion: Police find 19 female foetuses

The authorities told that the foetuses were discovered by them while they were investigating the death of a girl who’d experienced an abortion that was illegal.

Activists say the incident shows yet again that female foeticide is wild in India despite recognition efforts.

The authorities stated the girl had perished in a “botched abortion”, and they were searching for the foetus near an area hospital when they made the grisly discovery.

“It is apparently an abortion racket.

Similar cases have come to light before.

In June 2009, 15 female foetuses were discovered in drains in the Beed district in Maharashtra.

Dr Ganesh Rakh, who appeared in the BBC’s Unsung Indians show and campaigns to save the female child, said the recent case shows that abortion and prohibited sex determination was still practised in India.

“This is terrible. Female foeticide is occurring in the scale of a genocide in India. This case shows that folks still favor boys and girls continue to be unwanted,” he said.

“I believe abortions were occurring on a big scale in Sangli. When the physician is detained, I worry we’ll discover more aborted female foetuses.”

Sex-selective abortion and sex-determination tests are prohibited in India, where there’s a prevalent social preference for boys.