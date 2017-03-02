Interesting! Read Filmfare’s take on Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s journeys on the big screen!

Alia Bhatt. She’s like an ordinary girl-next door with the quirks and hijinks. It’s possible for you to tune in to her hours in a stretch and never get bored. Everything changes when the manager says ‘actions’ when the camera is turned on. Some internal switch is apparently turned on by her and becomes her character. The sole other performer I is Kajol. On the sets, Kajol will yak yak yak like Alia till she’s called for the shot after which go all teary eyed if that’s what the manager wants.

Alia, contrary to other performers of her age, has intentionally selected parts which push the envelope but push her limits at the same time. If she was this free spirit fighting using a hidden secret in Highway she was lost woman in the relationship labyrinth in a multiple rape victim and Dear Zindagi in Udta Punjab. In every one of these parts, she decided to play with a survivor instead of a casualty. The pain, the agony in addition to the victory of nature. To believe that she has never apparently stepped in real life, how she gets on all of the emotions hammer and has had a sheltered existence is intriguing.

Varun Dhawan is the masala bundle that is whole. He has an impeccable comic timing to boot and has the chutzpah to pull off the brazen scenes as well as the eight packs. What would a commercial filmmaker need? He experimented with playing with a part that was black and to his credit, did it nicely. Now, he’s active taking the course that is commercial. His instincts for deciding movies are spot on.

He’sn’t set a foot that is wrong up to now. Let’s expect that proves accurate in future at the same time.

The wonder couple going by the promos and is coming in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the movie looks like a laugh riot.