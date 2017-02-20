Kangana Ranaut’s CONFESSION! “I can do bareback scenes without putting nipple sticking tapes or any other fuss!”

Shahid Kapoor’s and Kangana Ranaut oh-so-hot chemistry in the tune Yeh Ishq Hai of Rangoon continues to be catching most of the eyeballs.

We asked the powerhouse performer if she was uneasy shooting for the cozy scenes with Shahid Kapoor, as she’s working with him and did she go about using the same when we met Kangana for an interview. To this, Kangana answered, “Vishal mister never discussed these scenes especially. It came in the narrative. The type of history Vishal mister and I’ve as artists, (cozy scenes) it is not a matter.”

And there was something put on my chest and there were few individuals who have been fussing over this and the tapes and that. After sometime I had been lying on my belly nude as I had been giving a rear opportunity that was bare. The tape would reveal and all of it although they needed me to place tape across the body. It was only a back chance I do not understand what was the fuss about. If it’s a scene that is backless subsequently be it. I can do a scene that is backless without placing tapes and without any fuss about it. Following the scene is over, I will only cover myself up. And I believe he anticipated that from me and not have nipple-adhering tapes around me.”

Warranting her last statement, Kangana recollects, “I ‘ve seen folks do this. Suddenly a herd of men and women come and place a robe when girls are doing item numbers when the shot is over plus they set a malmal. But they show it away in the tune which is flashed on every one of the stations, doing very shameful measures and those vulgar. So what’s the purpose? I ‘m definitely against item numbers although I do not act like that. Nevertheless, I’m comfortable doing sexual scenes.”