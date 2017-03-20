Katrina Kaif’s this picture from the sets of Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is beyond PERFECT!

Their shifting personal equation had made a remote dream until lately although we’ve been waiting for the resurrection of the jodi. Now is how these two are shooting on the movie when they’ve so much history. Well, we’ve to get an image of them to the set but there are several of the individual shots. Like this one we got for you. Katrina Kaif is looking extremely amazing in this white and black selfie clicked by fitness trainer Reza Katani.

That undoubtedly will turn this week wonderful. How frequently does one really get to see such beauty, we’re referring to backdrop and both Katrina. Check out it once here…

We shared a graphic of the set of the movie that has been doing the rounds of the net yesterday. So we did a little digging up about this and this construction is what Wikipedia told us. It’s regarded as the city well-known symbol.” You think it was among the places and are constantly aware the performers are filming in Austria.

Expect to get a glance of Katrina and Salman together also. Yea yea, we understand individuals have been barred by his supporters from leaking any pics from your sets but there’s no damage wishing for something. Is there?