Kim Jong-nam died in mysterious circumstances with an airport in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

Authorities believe he was poisoned.

Malaysian authorities say they are actually looking for four North Koreans.

A video which apparently shows CCTV footage of the assault on Kim Jong-nam has surfaced and aired on Japanese television.

Despite widespread speculation that North Korea was behind the killing, there continues to be no conclusive signs and Pyongyang hasn’t issued an official statement.

What is occurring to Kim’s body?

Malaysian authorities are currently looking forward to the outcomes of its own autopsy. Kang Chol said the outcome would be rejected by his nation as it had been done with no existence of its own representatives.

Malaysia has also refused to release Kim’s body, saying it needs to run DNA testing.

Authorities are currently seeking samples from relatives. Kim is considered to possess family residing in Macau and Beijing.

Malaysian authorities have said that if there is once they exhaust all avenues for DNA group and no claim by next of kin, they are going to give over the body .

Who was Kim Jong-nam?

Kim was the firstborn son of former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, who perished in 2011.

He went into exile spending most of his time in Macau, mainland Singapore and China.