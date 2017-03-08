Latest BuZzz! Imtiaz Ali clarifies his next movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma is not named The Ring or Rehnuma!

B-Town was flooded with guesses since his next big enterprise was declared by Imtiaz Ali with Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan. Needless to say, they had their motives also. Expectancies will increase when three crafted and incredibly gifted individuals team together to get a picture.

Yet, everyone including the media continues to be wondering what precisely is the name of this most anticipated film this season. Rumours were abuzz the movie was titled The Ring, and then be replaced by Rehnuma. Well, turns out it is neither.

“It’s neither. At least that I could say. It cannot be both of the two,” said the filmmaker when requested to deal with the confusion involving both names.

Imtiaz failed to additionally spill the beans. It nevertheless remains a puzzle about what is going to be the name of his next film.

Name tum log determine kardo . Very best of fortune @AnushkaSharma #ImtiazAli,”Salman tweeted.

The film is likely to reach the theatres in August. This can be the third time Anushka and SRK is going to be working collectively in a movie after Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.