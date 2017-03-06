Latest World News: North Korea have Fired Four ballistic missiles into sea

They were fired in the Tongchang-ri region, close to the border with China in the North, the South Korean military said.

The kind of missile is uncertain but the North is prohibited from nuclear tests or any missile by the UN.

The US military said after it’d found and monitored a launching but had discovered that it didn’t present a danger to North America.

On Friday, Pyongyang threatened to fire missiles in response under way between the US as well as South Korea. The yearly exercises are not seen by the north as groundwork for an invasion against it.

North Korea said it had successfully test-fired a fresh type of ballistic missile in a launching -un.

The initial test-firing it had been condemned by the UN, the United States, South Korea and Japan since Donald Trump became US president.

Recent action in the Tongchang-ri region is a cause for worry for Japanese officials.

Displays happen to be set up in crucial areas, likely to discourage satellite surveillance, in accordance with South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

On Sunday, South Korea said it could quadruple the compensation it pays defectors in the North who share tips that can help improve security to $860,000 (£700,000).