Lucknow Central! Diana Penty bags lead role opposite Farhan Akhtar after Kriti Sanon backs out

Previously, Kriti was designed to play with the lead character in the movie which will see Farhan in the character of a prisoner. Owing to date problems, the young performer needed to let go of the job. Since that time, there had been rumours of Mirzya celebrity Saiyami Kher.

As Diana disclosed in a statement about her engagement together with the job, all of the rumours are now set to rest. “I had a meeting with Nikhil Advani and it instantly piqued my interest when he said in a short about Lucknow Central. Before I understood it, I was shooting for the look evaluation,” she said and had got the part.

The Happy Bhaag Jayegi celebrity will be observed playing with an NGO worker in the film, which will be directed by debutant Ranjit Tiwari. This can be the very first time that Diana will share display space.

Talking about her first meeting with all the Rock On 2 celebrity, Diana said, “ Farhan for the very first time and I met when we were shooting on the look evaluation for Lucknow Central and when the entire cast came together for several readings. I’ve consistently had great regard for him as an actor, musician, writer, director and producer.”