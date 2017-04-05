Meri Pyaari Bindu Chapter 3: Parineeti Chopra as Kalkatte ki Madonna is a complete rockstar!

The Chapter 3 of Meri Pyaari Bindu is out.

Bindu dreamt of being a celebrated vocalist in the tender age of six, a rockstar after seeing Guide. Waheeda Rehman, figure who stood rock solid just like a column for her all through her battle years, and Lata Mangeshkar were her inspiration? Abhimanyu BUBLA Roy- her companion.

“Just bohut saare enthusiast honge ek din, dekhna tum, Abhimanyu,” Bindu takes a vow in among the scenes. While Abhimanyu behaves like her shadow expanding his unconditional support CONSTANTLY she’s seen singing in a nightclub.

He could be present at all her practice sessions, yet, he understands nothing about music. His challenge is actual. Ayushmann makes us feel sympathetic towards him and looks adorable in every one of the pictures.

Disco 82 plays in the background through the chapter giving a summary of the happening to us in making and rocking life of the rock star – Bindu.

Parineeti Chopra while discussing the chapter on Twitter wrote, “Seeing these chapters makes me emotional. Chapter 3 amounts up bindu for me!! She’s this angry woman who only needs needs to be a rockstar nothing else!!!! This type of unique job for me personally.”

Tomorrow, another chapter is scheduled to release.