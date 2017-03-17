MoM & SoN! Kareena Kapoor Khan takes son Taimur out for a ride and we can’t take our eyes off him – view pics

The mom-son pair was followed by Karishma Kapoor and one other woman (perhaps his nanny). They’d most likely come out to get a household party at their mom’s house. Wrapped in a white fabric, the infant was cradled in the girl’s arms with Kareena sitting in the vehicle next to them. Unfortunately, we overlooked this wonderful chance of seeing his face as he felt asleep throughout the journey.

Saif and Kareena became parents to Taimur last year, on December 20. He’s eventually become a sense of forms since. And we couldn’t concur more. Speaking of his looks proud mum stated that it had been likely because he’s got the Pathan genes. She also included, “ I ate lots of ghee so that could be it ”

She was like, “Nazar lag jayegi that ” and all. I don’t believe in all this. I didn’t mean to talk about it. It had been my WhatsApp display picture. But it’s good. I don’t intend to conceal him. We’ll have a rough time figuring out the best way to bring up him. I believe Taimur is a little chap. that is popular Thus, I do believe we must instruct him to be grounded, as folks will see whatever he does.