Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, who’s reprising Sanjay Dutt in a Hindi biopic on the contentious performer’s life, seems more heavy than normal as of late. He says he’s never put on much weight.

The yet untitled movie, being directed by Rajkumar Hirani, would show seven distinct stages of the life of Sanjay Dutt, beginning from when he was , all.

Reacting to question from IANS how emerging technologies like virtual reality may affect film-going experience, the “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” celebrity said that although he worries increased usage of gadgets might take crowds far from theaters, films with great content would keep doing well at theaters.

The VR couch at PVR ECX will enable moviegoers while they wait for his or her picture to start to see a fresh dimension of entertainment.

It’s going to let customers investigate a whole new library of daring and fascinating immersive and interactive content curated like science fiction, fiction, drama, horror and action, amongst others.

“It’s a mind blowing experience to undergo the VR experience. But being an actor, I worry that it may take away the crowds from movie theatres,” he said.

He explained that it’s additionally crucial that you take time out without losing the significance of technology in our own lives.

“Please do not get used up by electronic equipment,” he added.