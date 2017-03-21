Ousted S Korean President Park Geun-hye faces prosecutors

After arriving in work, she told reporters she was “sorry”.

She could be charged for supposedly permitting close pal Choi -sil to extort cash from big companies.

Ms Choi continues to be charged with corruption and bribery.

Within an affluent suburb of Seoul, Ms Park’s supporters gathered outside her house on Tuesday, as police seen her to the prosecutors’ office in a brief journey.

Individuals waved the South Korean flag, a sign of the pro-Park movement.

“I ‘m sorry to the folks.

Tens of thousands of people observed after her removal.

Nevertheless, furious demonstrations by her supporters outside the Constitutional Court made two people dead.

May 9 will now holds an election.

Hwang Kyo-ahn, who’s faithful to Ms Park, is the acting president.

Prosecutors are questioning Ms Park in what may be a drawn-out days-long procedure.

They’d formerly accused of colluding Ms Park. She’d also formerly refused to participate in investigations.

However, now that she’s lost her presidential exemption, she could be charged to bribery for misuse of power and coercion.