(JUBA, South Sudan) —

Then although the airplane was landing crashed, said the Performing in Wau Airport Manager Stephen Youngule.

The pilot could not control it,” said Youngule, who’s also Deputy Director of Air Traffic Services. “I saw it until the last minute prior to the fire engulfed the aircraft.”

He explained, when the airplane crashed, its door flew open, which enabled the pilot and rescue crews to get everybody outside. Those with injuries were taken for treatment to the hospital in Wau, said Youngule.

The plane, an Antonov 26, said Youngule and had five crew members, taken 44 passengers.

On social networking, pictures appeared of the airplane with smoke billowing in the wrecked fuselage.

Peacekeepers from Nepal, Bangladesh and China helped in the crisis work, he explained.

The airplane was a South Sudanese carrier, from South Supreme Airlines. It was making a visit to Wau from Juba, in northwestern South Sudan when it crashed. In the united states, a famine was declared in late February and much more than ONE million individuals are vulnerable to starvation.