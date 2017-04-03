Priyanka Chopra BEATS Angelina Jolie to be the second Most Beautiful Woman of 2017!

Priyanka Chopra continues to be declared as the 2nd Most Amazing Girl of 2017, based on Buzznet. There’s certainly no stopping this stunning celebrity from earning title! The list contained various names, including Gigi Hadid, Manuela Arcuri, Blake Lively, Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Angelina Jolie, Michelle Obama, Margot Robbie and much more. Despite this kind of demanding competition, seems like PeeCee actually has acquired hearts in the West. A survey was conducted by Buzznet (and it occurs annually), where 30 divas were get to fight for the coveted first standing. And in this survey, the Bollywood beauty has emerged triumphant. The performer earned maximum votes resulting in the next place being bagged by her. Well, actually, she’s an achiever! What’s trendier is the names she’s overcome to become the second Most Amazing Girl of 2017.

In the survey, she’s also overcome on her Baywatch co star Alexandra Daddario, who took the tenth position. The ability of Priyanka’s fanbase is observable here. She took to Twitter to thank enthusiasts and the web site. To Queen Bey, who bagged the very first place, a poor Priyanka also bowed down in her tweet. “Thank u all who voted and @BUZZNET. @Beyonce is my number 1 also!!” It’s possible for you to check her tweet out below.

They’re fully lovin’ poor gal avatar is ’sed by the desi diva. She continues to gain hearts in nearly everything possible. You people can have a look at the video above to see the way quickly the diva defeat them all and who all were a portion of the survey to assume the next place. Wait ca be really n’ted by us for the picture’s launch.

