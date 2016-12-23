Pursuit of beauty: OPPO unveils Classic Black F1s Selfie Expert!

Here is the very first time in Pakistan a brand that is smartphone has partnered with a trend style. There’ll just be 1000 units of the Classic Black F1s accessible and preorders will begin on 17.

George Long, CEO of OPPO Pakistan said, “The start of just 1000 sets of the F1s Selfie Expert plus a case designed by Mr. Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, reveals our continuity of constantly improving the merchandise encounter for Pakistani consumers. By keeping in mind HSY’s standing as a style icon and his contribution HSY and oPPO entered. Hopefully our clients will value our new Classic Black F1s Selfie Expert.”

Other selfie-centered attributes on the smartphone range from the ‘Beautify 4.0’ program for selfie editing, the exceptional ‘Selfie Panorama’ attribute that stitches together three selfies, and the ‘Display Flash’ attribute.

Another essential attribute is the incredibly precise and quick ‘Touch Entry’, which could unlock the mobile within 0.22 second.

The Classic Black F1s continues to be priced at Rs 25,899 simply, the same cost as the Gold & Rose Gold F1s. Those customers who preorder the mobile will also get a present package as well as their purchase including an exclusive instance designed by HSY.

This F1s that are new will soon be accessible for preorder from 17 December 2016 in the brand’s dealer shops all over the united states, and the handsets can gather on 24.

Established in Pakistan in 2014, international smartphone brand OPPO is focused on supplying customers having the most incredible cellular encounter through smart technology and scrupulous designs.

OPPO had additionally sponsored America’s Next Top Model Cycle 22 in 2015.